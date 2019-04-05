Juliet Gill, 80, of Buhl, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at a Buhl care facility. Cremation is pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Mary Lucille Tucker, 82, of Jerome, passed away April 3, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Harley Willis Sanders, an 86-year-old resident of Oakley, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Avenue. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Casey Martin Adams, a 45-year-old resident of Murtaugh, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Murtaugh Ward, 23709 U.S. Hwy. 30. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 prior to the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Vern William King, an 89-year-old resident of Oakley, Utah, and formerly of Rupert, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1224 W. State Road 32, in Oakley, Utah, where friends and family may call from noon to 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
