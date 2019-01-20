Try 1 month for 99¢

Beverly June Houfburg, 85, Boise, ID passed away at a local nursing facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Laurie May Bauer, 58-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019 at her home in Rupert. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Elane Eller, 83, of Twin Falls passed away on January 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Tags

Load comments