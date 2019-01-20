Beverly June Houfburg, 85, Boise, ID passed away at a local nursing facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Laurie May Bauer, 58-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019 at her home in Rupert. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Elane Eller, 83, of Twin Falls passed away on January 20, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
