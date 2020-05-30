Death Notices
Mary Ann Merrill Morgan, 99, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, while residing at Pomerelle Place in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Richard S. Eaton, 92, of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

