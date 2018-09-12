Linda Lou Deitrick, 91, of Filer, Idaho passed away Monday evening, September 10, 2018 at her home in Filer. Services are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Marvin Haskell Pierce, Jr., 69, of Twin Falls passed away early Wednesday morning, September 12, 2018 at his home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Harlean Draper Heiner, an 81-year-old resident of Burley, died Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Penny Robinson, 57, of Shoshone, Idaho died Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at her home. Cremation is under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service ~ Shoshone Chapel.
Robert Lee Despain Jr., a 72-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.
Anita “Karen” McLeod, 76, of Buhl, passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at the Twin Falls Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements will be under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.