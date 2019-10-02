Travis Burbie, 30, of Twin Falls passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls
Iris Marie Dowell Clegg, 84, of Burley died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Harry Cheng, 92, of Twin Falls passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Syringa Place in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
