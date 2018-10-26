Ruth Glenn, 94, of Twin Falls , Idaho passed away on October 25, 2018 with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Wendy Nielsen, 49, of Buhl died Thursday, October 25, 2018 at home. Services are under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Charles Edward Ireton, 86, of Twin Falls, Idaho died Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Chardonnay Assisted Living Center. Service arrangements will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.
Evelyn Marie Biermann, a 98-year-old longtime resident of Burley, and a well-known Mini-Cassia businesswoman, died Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Edith Caroline Denio passed away Sunday evening, October 21st, 2018 at the age of 82, in Twin Falls, ID. She was born in San Jose, California. She attended schools in Las Gatos and College in San Jose. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneral home.com
