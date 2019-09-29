{{featured_button_text}}

Muriel Shouse, 92, of Twin Falls passed away Friday September 27, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

William “Bill” L. Nungester, 85, of Buhl, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at an assisted living facility in Twin Falls. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Clinger Handy, an 88-year-old resident of Rupert, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Kathryn S. Fennewald, 57, of Twin Falls passed away at St. Luke Magic Valley on September 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls

Kenneth Hickman, 74, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his residence in Hagerman. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

