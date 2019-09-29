Muriel Shouse, 92, of Twin Falls passed away Friday September 27, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
William “Bill” L. Nungester, 85, of Buhl, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at an assisted living facility in Twin Falls. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Clinger Handy, an 88-year-old resident of Rupert, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.
You have free articles remaining.
Kathryn S. Fennewald, 57, of Twin Falls passed away at St. Luke Magic Valley on September 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls
Kenneth Hickman, 74, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his residence in Hagerman. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Death Notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.