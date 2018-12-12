Try 1 month for 99¢

Henry E. Warren, 78, of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday December 8, 2018 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Stanley Francis McLauchlin, 79, of Twin Falls passed away peacefully on December 10, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Joseph John Gisler Jr., an 88-year-old resident of Rupert, died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Donald E. Seaton, 72, of Filer, died Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Lowell G. Ward, 72, of Richfield died December 11, 2018. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Rhiannon Johnstone, 15, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on December 12, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

