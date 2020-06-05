Death Notices
Ellie Motzner, 77, of Filer passed away quietly at her home surrounded by family and friends on June 4,2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Inge Peterson, 68, of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Kenneth Lee Corey, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, May 29, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Edith Gayle Egbert, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Tye K. Alvey, 28, of Fairfield, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Fairfield, Idaho. Services are pending under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

