Death Notices

Harold “Hal” LaCroix, 89, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jesse F. Morgan, 85, of Buhl passed away quietly at Woodland Retirement Estates on June 28,2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Gordon Jerome Robinson, 77, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Douglas George McClellan, a 66-year-old resident of Paul, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

