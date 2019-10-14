{{featured_button_text}}

Heather Burns, 51, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at her residence. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Janet Thomas, 70, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at a local nursing facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

William "Bill" Brady, 84, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his residence. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Margaret "June" Moffett, 93, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at a local nursing facility. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mary Capps, 88, of Jerome passed away October 13, 2019 at a local care center. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Robert W. Peterson, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away October 11, 2019 at a local care center. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Mary Ann Patterson, 78, of Twin Falls passed away October 4, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments