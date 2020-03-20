Death Notices

Jodee Twiss, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully March 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Torke Carver, 68, of Burley, away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Mini-Cassia Care Center. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Haley Jo Major, 23, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, March 19, 2020 at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Shirley Baumert, 74, of Emmett, previously of Twin Falls, passed away March 19, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Jean Maxwell, 93, of Gooding, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Louis Bay, 77, of Wendell, passed away peacefully with family by his side, March 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.