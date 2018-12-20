Try 1 month for 99¢

Refugio Mendoza, 82 of Jerome, died December 19, 2018 at a local care center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Alice J Brethauer, 99, passed away December 19, 2018 at Parke View Care Center, Burley Idaho, Services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Miles L. Cunningham, 55, of Buhl, died Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Evelyn June Fassler, 85, of Buhl passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 at a local care center. Services are pending and under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

