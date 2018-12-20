Refugio Mendoza, 82 of Jerome, died December 19, 2018 at a local care center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Alice J Brethauer, 99, passed away December 19, 2018 at Parke View Care Center, Burley Idaho, Services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Miles L. Cunningham, 55, of Buhl, died Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Evelyn June Fassler, 85, of Buhl passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 at a local care center. Services are pending and under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.