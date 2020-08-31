Death Notices

Jamie LaDawn Powers, a 43-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Marsha Kay Schwendiman Booth, a 66-year-old resident of Jerome and formerly of the Mini-Cassia area, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Allyson Monson, 37, of Wendell, ID passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences can be left for the family at https://www.hansen-mortuary.com
Scott A. McLeroy, 57, of Buhl, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Catherine Joy Shropshire, 84, of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.