Michael Hansen, 64, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on October 10, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Joan Shirley Wright, 77, of Twin Falls passed away Tuesday evening, October 9, 2018 at the Twin Falls Center. At the families request there will be no services. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Ralph Ahrendsen, 78, of Jerome, died at his home, Thursday October 11, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
