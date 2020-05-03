Death Notices

Frank Nephi Johnson, 78, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Gordon Stanwood Ankeny, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Blain Gerald Conrad, 57, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully at his home with loved ones. Services are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Todd L. Vlahos, 52, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 of injuries in an auto accident near Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Mike Larson, 63, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
