June Hodge, 64, of Burley, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Burley, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley Idaho. Condolences may be left at https://www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com

Jack Neven Funk, 90, of Burley, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley Idaho. Condolences may be left at https://www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com

Rae Dene Fox, 84, of Filer passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boise. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.

