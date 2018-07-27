Gloria J. Trivitt, 72, of Rupert passed away Friday, July 27, 2018 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Larry E. Elford, 76, of Buhl, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Rebekah Hope Mood, 49, of Twin Falls passed away early Monday morning, July 23, 2018 at her home in Twin Falls. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.