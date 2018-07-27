Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Gloria J. Trivitt, 72, of Rupert passed away Friday, July 27, 2018 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Larry E. Elford, 76, of Buhl, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Rebekah Hope Mood, 49, of Twin Falls passed away early Monday morning, July 23, 2018 at her home in Twin Falls. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

