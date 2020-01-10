Linda Hakala, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, at home. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Miriam Dredge, 61, of Twin Falls, passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at home. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
You have free articles remaining.
John Berreth, 93, formerly of Kimberly, passed away Dec. 9, 2019 at the Boise State Veterans Hospital in Boise. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.