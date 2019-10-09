{{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Lou Kuykendall, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Red Bluff, California. Services are under the care of Sweet-Olsen Family Simple Cremations & Burial Service.

Verna Lee Roberts, 79, of Rupert passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home. There are no public services planned a this time. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Sheldon James Stultz, 39, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 from an auto accident. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Judith Ann Gerfers, a 75-year-old former Rupert resident, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Visions Hospice Home in Jerome. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mary Carolyn Perron, 81, of Dietrich, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

