Harold W Turbeville, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday Feb. 9, 2020 at the University of Utah hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral.
Julie Lynne Silva, 61, of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Judy Castle, 73, of Jerome, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Sara E. (Robertson) Lowe, 82, of Jerome, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Albert “Jay” Cottle, 87, of Malta, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Dona Lee Pierce, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Cecil Wood, 75, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at his residence in Challis. Family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date. Services are under the care of Jones & Casey Funeral Home.
Charles Joseph DeSimone, 72, of Kimberly, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
