Kimberli Dawn Huber, 47, of Twin Falls, died Friday, September 28, 2018 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Shawn R. Thacker, 52, of Hazelton, died Thursday, September 27, 2018, at his home. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Rose W. Thornton, 90, of Declo, passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018, at her home. Arrangements are in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
Monsoradt Orozco, 18, of Murtaugh, passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Services are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Donna L. Braun, 75, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Chardonnay Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
