{{featured_button_text}}

Jorge Carranza,53, of Twin Falls passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Doris Dell Baker, 82 of West Valley City previously of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 in Utah. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Henry E. “Hank” Cone, 98, of Eden, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Wendell. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sherry Grover, 80, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Ashley Manor, in Twin Falls. No services will be held at this time. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

James Moore, 78, of Filer passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Lawrence W. Johnson, 93, of Twin Falls, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Twin Falls. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments