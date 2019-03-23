Try 3 months for $3

Don D Carson, 78, formerly from Idaho, passed away in Arizona February 26, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at 805 Carriage Lane, Twin Falls.

Gerald A. Kencke, 82, of Mountain Home passed away on March 22, 2019 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home.

Twylla Hunt, a 90-year-old resident of Burley, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her home. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Doris Rich, 91, of Burley passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Rosetta Assisted Living. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 and for one hour prior to the services at the mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

