Death Notices

Joyce Peterson, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away at St Luke’s on Friday, April 3, 2020 her arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

James W. “Bill” Bodenhofer, 80, of Jerome, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Vibra Hospital of Boise. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Patricia Amanda Morey, 84, of Yost, Utah, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.