Death Notices

Robert C. Moline, 86, a resident of Gooding, passed away March 6, 2020 in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho. www.bowmanfuneral.com

Ruby Marie Wagner, 82, of Buhl passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Donald Edwin Rehwalt, a 93-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home in Heyburn. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mary Ann Antunez, 67, of Burley, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Frank Taylor, 86, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Irene Purcell, 95, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Mountain Home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Lanae L. Fields, 65, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 of injuries in an auto accident north of Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.