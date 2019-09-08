{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Estes MacDonald, 102, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Woodrow Wilson Bohrn, Jr., 81 of Twin Falls, passed away September 4, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Blake Jeffrey Gartner, 10, of Twin Falls, passed away September 7, 2019 at. St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

