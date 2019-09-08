Mary Estes MacDonald, 102, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Woodrow Wilson Bohrn, Jr., 81 of Twin Falls, passed away September 4, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
You have free articles remaining.
Blake Jeffrey Gartner, 10, of Twin Falls, passed away September 7, 2019 at. St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
To plant a tree in memory of Death Notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.