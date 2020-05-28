Death Notices
Robert Randall Egner, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Don G. Allen, 64, of Heyburn, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Gary Grant Hamilton, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Maxine E. Watkins, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

