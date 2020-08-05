Death Notices

Zivka Davida Djokic, 68, of Twin Falls passed away Tuesday August 8th at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home
Iona Jean Dye, 72, a resident of Boise, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away July 31, 2020 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com
Irvin Ehlers, 98, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away quietly on August 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Daniel L. Welch, 58, of Twin Falls, Idaho, Passed away at St. Luke's Hospital, August 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Leah Marie Irons, 62, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Betty Wright Johnson, an 80-year-old Heyburn resident, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Diamond Peak Assisted Living in Burley.The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
