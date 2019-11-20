Acie Jay Clements, 79, of Kimberly passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at noon at Rosenau Funeral Home with Funeral Services starting at 1 p.m.
Lorraine Hunsaker, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Alice Craven, 93, of Twin Falls, formerly of Paul, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Paul Pine Chapel in the Paul Cemetery. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service, also at the Pine Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Jacobo Torres “JJ”, 9, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, Nov. 17, 2109 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Joel Heward’s Hansen Mortuary, Rupert, Idaho.
Deborah R. Akin Mitchell, 66, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2019 at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
