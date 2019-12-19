Jack Lavar Buttars, 85, of Jerome passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at a local care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Bertha Rose Stricker, 88, of Jerome passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Stephan L Hallows, 80, formerly of Twin Falls passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Eisenhower Hospital in Palm Springs.
Delmaire J. Martin, 83, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
