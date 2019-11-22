{{featured_button_text}}

Jose Marcos Argueta, 42, Twin Falls, passed away at a local hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Gloria Lee Marrow, 83, Twin Falls, passed away at a local care facility on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Clifford C Amundsen, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at St. Luke’s with family by his side. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Sandra Jean Soran, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

