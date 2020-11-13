Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Jonathan K Alldritt, 87, of Kimberly, passed away November 11, 2020, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Patricia A. Wonenberg Blake, 72, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at a Buhl care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Barbara J. Cothern, 89, of Buhl, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Janice M. Davis, 84, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at a Buhl care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Margie Havilend, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away November 11, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Donald Roy Stricklan, 86, a resident of Jerome and formerly of Florida, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jean C. Talbot, 90, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at a Buhl care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Gary Tostenson, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly on November 11, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

