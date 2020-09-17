Death Notices

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Ray Davis, 75, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Helen V. Hopper, 85, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Ronald Eugene Wagner, 75, passed away earlier this month at his home in Wendell. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Frank Agard, 87, of Burley, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Park View Care and Rehabilitation. In keeping with Frank’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Sonia A. Owen, 82, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.