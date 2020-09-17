Death Notices

Kenneth Ray Davis, 75, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Helen V. Hopper, 85, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Ronald Eugene Wagner, 75, passed away earlier this month at his home in Wendell. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Frank Agard, 87, of Burley, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Park View Care and Rehabilitation. In keeping with Frank’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Sonia A. Owen, 82, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Donald R. Buchanan, 76, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Enemorio Olmos, 51, of Jerome, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Allen Allie, M.D., 88, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Eric E. Sullivan, 35, of West Wendover, Nevada, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident, near Rogerson, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Roger W. Slocum, 71, of Placerville, California and formerly of Hagerman, Idaho, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Placerville. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
