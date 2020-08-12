Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stephanie Ann Birkey, 43, of Twin Falls, passed away August 8, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Hazel Thompson, 97, of Twin Falls passed away at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center on August 11, 2020. Hazel was surrounded by family and friends. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home

Elio August Pete Purin, 68, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Marty Allen, 67, of Filer, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.