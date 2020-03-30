Death Notices

Vivian Darrington, a 91-year-old resident of Elba, passed away at home Saturday, March 28, 2020. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

James G. Page, 90-year-old Burley resident, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home in Burley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Jean Cook, 88, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Diamond Peaks Assisted Living in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Patricia A. Leek, 97, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her son's residence in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Evelyn M. Bubb, 92, a resident of West Magic, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.