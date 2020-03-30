Death Notices

Vivian Darrington, a 91-year-old resident of Elba, passed away at home Saturday, March 28, 2020. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
James G. Page, 90-year-old Burley resident, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home in Burley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Jean Cook, 88, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Diamond Peaks Assisted Living in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Patricia A. Leek, 97, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her son's residence in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Evelyn M. Bubb, 92, a resident of West Magic, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.
Evan Butler, 47, of Twin Falls passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 29 2020 at St.Luke’s Regional Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Clifford Curtis Paine, 60, of Hansen passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Steven Allen Shoemaker, 61, of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday March 29, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Lois Jean Thornton, 84, of Buhl, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Jason Lee Klier, 42, of Rupert, passed away Thursday March 26, 2020 at home. Services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward, Hansen Mortuary, Rupert, Idaho.
