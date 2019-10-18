{{featured_button_text}}

Tony Palacio, 93, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Margie D. Shelby, 90, of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at her home. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eastland LDS Chapel with viewing starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

