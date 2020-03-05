Death Notices

Farris Burl Clark, 87, of Buhl passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

John L. Walker, 68, of Castleford passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Eleanor Durfee, 72, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Willadine “Willie” Alice Messner, 91, of Boise formerly of Twin Falls, passed away March 3, 2020 at Overland Court Assisted Living in Boise. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”