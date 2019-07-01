Joseph Taylor, 56, of Jerome died June 29, 2019. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Earl L. Knutsen, 70, of Jerome died June 30, 2019. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
LaRene Morgan, 83, of Hansen and formerly of Jerome, passed away, June 28, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Patricia C. Hicks, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, with loving family at her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Hazel Clay, 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. There will be no services. Cremation was under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Eugene "Gene" Gulick, 98, of Buhl, died Monday, July 5, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Mildred Priess, 92, of Twin Falls passed away July 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Parks Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Duard Darrell Lawley, 89 of Twin Falls, passed away June 29, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
