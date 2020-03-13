Death Notices

JoAnne Dixon, 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

William "Rob" Robert Huse, 51, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Carl Wayne Gibbs, 68, of Wendell, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Lorelei Ferguison, 65, of Antioch, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announce by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Leland Hansen, 94, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Countryside Care Center in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announce by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Donna M. Benoit, 90, of Boise, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at her Boise home with her family by her side. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Summers Funeral Home, Boise Chapel. 208-343-6493.