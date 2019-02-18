Try 1 month for 99¢

Faye Tupper, 92, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Art Donica, 81, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

