Death Notices

Kenneth “Glen” Allen, 93, of Rupert passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home. Private graveside rites will be held 1 p.m. April 3, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward, Hansen Mortuary.

Steven N. Pruett, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. To pay your respects, please visit Reynoldsfuneralchapel.com

Winifred “Jean” Davis, 81, of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Sharon R. Welch, 81, of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home. Private family services will be held. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Judith “Judy” Earlene Ling, 79, of Rupert, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

VaLayne Hadley, 78, of Elba, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

