Thomas “Ray” Ford, 94, of Jerome, died Sunday, September 30, 2018 at a Twin Falls care facility. Services are pending and under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Terry Taylor, 61, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at the Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.