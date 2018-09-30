Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Thomas “Ray” Ford, 94, of Jerome, died Sunday, September 30, 2018 at a Twin Falls care facility. Services are pending and under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Terry Taylor, 61, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at the Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.

