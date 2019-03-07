Mary Ann Trowbridge, 78, of Gustine, California formerly of Twin Falls, passed away March 4, 2019 in Turlock, California. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Ila Rose Belliston, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away March 7, 2019 at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Virginia Estop, 93, of Lewiston formerly of Gooding, passed away February 20, 2019. Rosary and Mass will be at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston March 13th at 10:30 a.m. There will be a graveside service April 4 at the Gooding Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Linda Kay Lewis, 79, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Gerald W. Beason, 87, of Filer, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Zane Darren Gibson, 50 of Buhl, passed away February 27, 2019 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
John Wayne Sutton, 60, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home in Wendell. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.