Donald L. Molesworth, 87, of Buhl, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at The Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Verle Alvin Steele, passed away December 19, 2019. For online condolences visit imperialfunerals.com
Edward Alan Woolstenhulme, 57, of Declo, died Monday, December 30, 2019, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
