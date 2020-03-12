Death Notices

Sharon R. Areman, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Thursday, March, 12, 2020 with family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home
Cristina D. Netz, 63, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Adam Joseph Miller, 37, of Nampa, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 18463 Northside Blvd, Nampa with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. To express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
