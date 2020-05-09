Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wilva “Darlene” Harding, 85, of Filer, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Syringa in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Thelma Van Otterloo, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park.

Manuel G. Rodriguez, 58, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls with his family by his side. Services will be under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Theresa Reeves, 66, of Kimberly, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Steven R. Johnson, 78, of Rupert, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home in Rupert. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Lawrence Everett Thomason, 87, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away early Thursday morning, May 7, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Elko, Nevada. At his request there will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home, Elko, Nevada.