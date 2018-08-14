Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Linda Waymire, 49, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on August 13, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Catherine Joan Fox, 83, a resident of Glenns Ferry, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. No services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Josephine E. Vitley Coates, 95, of Twin Falls passed away Monday evening, August 13, 2018 at the Serenity Assisted Living Center in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Hazel “Earlene” Ricondo, 81, of Rupert passed away Monday, August 13, 2018 at her home. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Gay Allyn Meuleman, 58, of Boise, died Saturday, August 11, 2018. Arrangements are pending at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel and Crematory.

Lucille Catherine Johnson, 101, of Nampa and formerly of Hailey, died Monday, August 13, 2018 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.

Monica Sue Christenson Marchbanks, a 41-year-old resident of Springville, Utah, and formerly of Heyburn, died Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen—Wilson Funeral Home.

Frank E. Randall, 73-year-old Burley resident, died Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at his home in Burley. Cremation Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.

