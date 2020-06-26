Death Notices

Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Jean Maxine Wanzenried , passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jerry McGregor, 66, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.