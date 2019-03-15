Try 3 months for $3

John Wilson Ginn Jr., 79, of Twin Falls, passed away with his family around him on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Service is Pending with Parke’s Funeral Home

David Marshall Greer, 76, of Rupert passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Services are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary

Bonnie Faith Meyer, 90, of Wendell died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

David Tipton, 70, of Twin Falls, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Twin Falls Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

